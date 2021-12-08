Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 8 2021 6:49pm
01:56

COVID-19: Study finds Saskatchewan government support lacking for food organizations

Interviews with six food-focused, community-based organizations found “there was no new assistance” from the Saskatchewan government.

