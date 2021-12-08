The Morning Show December 8 2021 12:57pm 04:27 Unlock your new dream door with Lowe’s DIY expert Jen Tryon joins the crew for the latest segment of Lowe’s DIY Wednesday takes on doors and how simple repairs can amplify the gateway of your home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8434055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8434055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?