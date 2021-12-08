Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 8 2021 10:02am
04:52

No vaccine mandate for Vancouver Police

Sgt. Steve Addison talks about why the Vancouver Police Department is stopping short of requiring its members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

