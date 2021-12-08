Global News Morning Toronto December 8 2021 10:23am 04:43 Traveling safely in the face of rising cases of Omicron variant With the emergence of the Omicron variant dampening many holiday plans, travel journalist Jim Byers talks about travelling safety and why it’s important to have an escape plan. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8433549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?