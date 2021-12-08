Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
December 8 2021 10:23am
04:43

Traveling safely in the face of rising cases of Omicron variant

With the emergence of the Omicron variant dampening many holiday plans, travel journalist Jim Byers talks about travelling safety and why it’s important to have an escape plan.

Advertisement

Video Home