Global News at 10 Regina
December 8 2021 9:25am
01:44

Scott Moe under fire for phone call with Unified Grassroots

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is under fire for a phone call he had with the leader of a group known as Unified Grassroots, which has been accused of being against vaccinations and masks.

