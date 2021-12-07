Vancouver Police Board goes its own way and is not requiring officers to be vaccinated
In a decision that flies in the face of what most policing agencies are doing, the VPD will not have to be fully vaccinated to come to work and interact with the community. A fear of losing officers from the front lines seems to be behind the move. Those who are not double vaccinated or do not want to disclose their status will have to be rapid tested before their shifts at their own expense and on their own time.