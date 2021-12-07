Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 7 2021 7:56pm 01:58 North Edmonton 7-Eleven selling liquor When you think of a 7-Eleven, hot dogs or Slurpees may come to mind. Now, one north Edmonton store also has liquor available. Sarah Komadina has the details. Liquor store industry group concerned by Edmonton 7-Eleven selling alcohol REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8432439/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8432439/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?