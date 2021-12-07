Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
December 7 2021 8:50am
04:43

Holiday Spending Crunch

While a credit card may be a way to provide some short-term spending for gifts, Vicki Doell with BDO Debt Solutions tells Global News Morning building on that credit card could hurt long-term.

Advertisement

Video Home