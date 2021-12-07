Menu

Canada
December 7 2021 7:54am
04:23

ADVice December 2021

The holiday shopping season is a big time for marketing. Ryan Townend with William Joseph Communication joins Global News Morning on ADvice with how marketers can use senses to encourage shoppers.

