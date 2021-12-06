Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 6 2021 8:45pm
01:52

‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

It’s a holiday production that’s become a treasured tradition for many. As Ciara Yaschuk tells us, “A Christmas Carol” is back at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Advertisement

Video Home