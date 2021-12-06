Human Trafficking December 6 2021 8:09pm 02:29 Manitoba’s human trafficking problem For decades, a former member of parliament has been helping survivors of human trafficking. But as Global’s Brittany Greenslade tells us since the start of the pandemic, the workload has increased. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8430092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?