Domestic Violence
December 6 2021 7:45pm
01:04

Manitoba recognizes day of action on violence against women

A ceremony for National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women was held today in recognition of the victims of the mass shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989.

