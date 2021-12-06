Manitoba recognizes day of action on violence against women

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast at all federal and provincial provincial buildings Monday, in recognition of the victims of the mass shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique in 1989.

Commemoration of the shooting, which left 14 women murdered, has led to the creation of the country’s National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

In a statement Monday, Manitoba’s minister responsible for the status of women, Cathy Cox, said the issue is an ongoing one in the province and around the world.

“Gender-based violence is a reality here in Manitoba, in Canada and globally,” said Cox.

“We know that women experience violence at a significantly higher rate. We must collectively create dialogue, pursue change, and challenge notions and comments that perpetuate violence against women in our homes, workplaces and communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dec. 6 is also a time to remember the women and girls for whom violence is a daily reality. More than 70 per cent of domestic homicide victims are women and this violence continues to be reality for many women and their children who flee a violent household every day.”

In addition to lowered flags, the Manitoba Legislature will also be lit with a white ribbon to commemorate the memorial, and a ceremony was held Monday morning at the legislative building.

3:16 Rise in women seeking domestic violence resources with easing restrictions Rise in women seeking domestic violence resources with easing restrictions – Nov 9, 2021