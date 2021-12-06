Global News Morning Saskatoon December 6 2021 9:42am 04:43 Aging population concerns A Fraser Institute study finds Saskatchewan’s aging population could lead to years of deficits as government cover the costs for care. Senior economist Jake Fuss joins Global News Morning with more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427869/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427869/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?