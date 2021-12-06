Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
December 6 2021 9:42am
04:43

Aging population concerns

A Fraser Institute study finds Saskatchewan’s aging population could lead to years of deficits as government cover the costs for care. Senior economist Jake Fuss joins Global News Morning with more.

Advertisement

Video Home