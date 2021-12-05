Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 5 2021 8:21pm 04:59 Conversations with Council: Mayor Amarjeet Sohi To cap off our conversations with council on the weekend edition of Global News Hour at 6, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi joins Kim Smith to speak about his priorities for the city. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?