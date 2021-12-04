Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2021 9:28pm
02:14

Volunteers step up again to help flood victims

From rugby teams to retired military members, British Columbians continue to show an outpouring of support for those dealing with flood damage. Julia Foy reports.

