Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 4 2021 9:25pm
02:37

“Make yuppies scared of the DTES again” sticker found on Chinatown building

A Vancouver man says he found a disturbing sticker on his Chinatown condo building days after he was attacked by a knife-wielding man in a city park. Paul Johnson reports.

