Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 4 2021 7:08pm
03:23

Saskatoon Blades: Jayden Wiens

Once a month Global Saskatoon Sports will sit down with a member of the Saskatoon Blades so the fans can get to know them better. This month Ryan Flaherty sat down with Blades forward, Jayden Wiens.

