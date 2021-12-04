Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 4 2021 1:33pm
04:42

A hockey tournament like no other.

Summerland resident Dee McWatters is back after playing in the Team Trans Friendship Hockey Series in Madison, Wisconsin. Dee shares her experience with Global BC’s Jay Janower.

