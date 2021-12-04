Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 4 2021 1:32pm
05:10

BC Paramedics given expanded powers to perform more emergency services

Paramedics can now provide more care to patients in emergency situations. President of Ambulance Paramedics of BC Troy Clifford discusses how the changes will work.

