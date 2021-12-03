Menu

Winnipeg Jets
December 3 2021 11:26pm
07:26

RAW: Paul Maurice

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice speaks to the media after an 8-4 win over the New Jersey Devils Friday night.

