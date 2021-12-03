Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
3D printing
December 3 2021 11:39am
03:45

International Day for Persons with Disabilities; the importance of assistive technology

Dr. Jamie Borisoff, BCIT Researcher and Canada Research Chair in Rehabilitation Engineering Design, talks about the importance of assistive technology.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.