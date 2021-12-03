Menu

The Morning Show
December 3 2021 10:49am
03:00

High Valley’s Brad Rempel talks new tunes and CCMA’s

‘High Valley’ front-man, Brad Rempel, talks about new music, how a hockey player inspired the band’s latest single and his appearance on Hockey Night in Canada.

