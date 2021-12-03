Global News Morning Halifax December 3 2021 6:58am 05:41 Stuff-A-Bus Returns for its 30th Year One of Feed Nova Scotia’s largest fundraisers is back this year! Stuff-A-Bus volunteers will fill eight Metro Transit buses with food for families in need this holiday season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422657/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8422657/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?