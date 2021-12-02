Menu

Edmonton transit
December 2 2021 7:58pm
01:55

Valley Line LRT opening delayed again

Less than two months after its last setback was announced, transportation officials said the Valley Line LRT will not meet its latest deadline. Breanna Karstens-Smith looks at the consequences.

