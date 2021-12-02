Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 2 2021 6:04pm 02:26 Here’s how you can Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior program will deliver more than 1,600 gifts to older adults across the GTA who are alone or in hospital this holiday season. Susan Hay has the story. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8421694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8421694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?