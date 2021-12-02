Global News Morning Edmonton December 2 2021 12:27pm 04:10 The Tomato: Holiday boxes available from Edmonton businesses The Tomato magazine publisher Mary Bailey chats about some holiday boxes and advent calendars that Edmonton businesses have put together for the festive season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8420323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8420323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?