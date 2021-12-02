Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
December 2 2021 7:50am
01:38

December 2nd Weather Update with Kahla Evans

After an incredibly mild start to December, conditions are quickly cooling across southern Manitoba. Here’s Weather Specialist Kahla Evans with the forecast.

Advertisement

Video Home