Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 1 2021 9:01pm 03:33 Health Matters: Dec. 1 In the latest edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh tells us how Alberta is trying to improve the province’s ability to develop vaccines and how the Alberta Indigenous Virtual Care Clinic has reached an important milestone. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418976/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418976/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?