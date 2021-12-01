Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 1 2021 9:01pm
03:33

Health Matters: Dec. 1

In the latest edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh tells us how Alberta is trying to improve the province’s ability to develop vaccines and how the Alberta Indigenous Virtual Care Clinic has reached an important milestone.

