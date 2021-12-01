News December 1 2021 8:36pm 02:06 RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97 A pick-up truck travelling south on Highway 97 crossed the double solid line and sideswiped a tanker truck, which included a diesel fuel tank. This resulted in a diesel spill. RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?