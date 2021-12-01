Menu

December 1 2021 8:36pm
02:06

RCMP urge caution following another serious crash on Highway 97

A pick-up truck travelling south on Highway 97 crossed the double solid line and sideswiped a tanker truck, which included a diesel fuel tank. This resulted in a diesel spill.

