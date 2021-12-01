Menu

Assault
December 1 2021 6:02pm
00:28

Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a scary Nov. 8 incident on Ness Avenue, when another teen was pushed in front of an oncoming semi.

