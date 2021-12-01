Assault December 1 2021 6:02pm 00:28 Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a scary Nov. 8 incident on Ness Avenue, when another teen was pushed in front of an oncoming semi. Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8418321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?