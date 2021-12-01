Arrest made in assault that saw Winnipeg teen pushed into oncoming semi

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a scary Nov. 8 incident on Ness Avenue, when another teen was pushed in front of an oncoming semi.

Winnipeg police said major crimes investigators received “an abundance” of help from the public in identifying a suspect in the incident, which took place near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

The victim, also 16, was walking with another teen when the accused allegedly pushed him into oncoming traffic. Although both drivers slowed down and took evasive action, the boy was hit by the semi and thrown into the path of a pickup truck.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable. As the incident happened at a busy time of day — around 3:40 p.m. — police were hopeful witnesses in the area would be able to provide useful information.

The suspect was charged Tuesday with assault-related offences, police said, and released on an undertaking.

