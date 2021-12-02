News December 2 2021 5:00am 00:59 Michelle Malette on why emergency shelters are a ‘Band-Aid’ Out of the Cold Community Association executive director Michelle Malette talks about why emergency shelters are just a ‘Band-Aid,’ and not a solution, for Nova Scotia’s housing crisis. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8417161/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8417161/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?