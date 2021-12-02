Menu

December 2 2021 5:00am
00:59

Michelle Malette on why emergency shelters are a ‘Band-Aid’

Out of the Cold Community Association executive director Michelle Malette talks about why emergency shelters are just a ‘Band-Aid,’ and not a solution, for Nova Scotia’s housing crisis.

