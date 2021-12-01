Menu

Global News Morning BC
December 1 2021 11:32am
04:35

Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach

The Whitecaps have officially named Vanni Sartini their head coach. He joins Paul Haysom to talk about his new deal, and the future of the club.

