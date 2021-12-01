Global News Morning BC December 1 2021 11:32am 04:35 Whitecaps officially name Vanni Sartini head coach The Whitecaps have officially named Vanni Sartini their head coach. He joins Paul Haysom to talk about his new deal, and the future of the club. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8416611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8416611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?