Global News Morning BC
December 1 2021 9:49am
05:47

Fraser Valley Regional District issues urgent plea for government aid

FVRD Chair Jason Lum says emergency provincial funding is needed for urgent infrastructure repairs in the Fraser Valley, but many of their requests are going unanswered.

