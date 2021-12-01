Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 1 2021 8:25am
01:11

Christmas tree crunch

If you haven’t picked up your Christmas tree yet, securing that perfect holiday staple may be a challenge. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

