Global News Morning Montreal
December 1 2021 7:52am
04:01

COVID-19 update

Now that the newly identified Omicron variant has been detected in Ontario and Quebec, should we be considering a new round of safety measures against the virus? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

