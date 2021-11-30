Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 30 2021 9:11pm
02:01

First Surrey municipal police officers on the job

The first officers from the new Surrey Police Service are on the job, working side-by-side with the RCMP officers they’ll be replacing. Grace Ke reports.

