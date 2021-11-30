CRTC November 30 2021 6:12pm 01:32 New technology will help fight spam calls, CRTC says The federal telecommunications regulator says new technology will help reduce the frequency and impact of caller ID spoofing. Marney Blunt reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8414923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8414923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?