Global News Morning BC November 30 2021 9:42am 06:52 Abbotsford braces for another big storm Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun discusses what the community doing is to prepare from the increased flood risk from the next atmospheric river storm. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8412964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?