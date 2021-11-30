Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 30 2021 9:35am
01:30

Saskatoon city councillors debate property tax hikes

Saskatoon city councillors are deciding how to spend taxpayer money for the next two years as they debate proposed property tax hikes.
Nathaniel Dove

Advertisement

Video Home