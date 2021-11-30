Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 30 2021 6:44am
06:09

#ourHFX: Snookie Socks

We check in Luke MacDonald of Aerobics First and Amanda Penney from Royer Thompson to get an update on the annual Snookie Socks campaign.

