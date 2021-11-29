Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 29 2021 9:20pm
01:52

B.C. government monitoring new Omicron COVID-19 variant

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the provincial government is taking very seriously the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Ted Chernecki reports.

