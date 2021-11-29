Menu

November 29 2021 6:30pm
02:19

Impact of Omicron COVID-19 variant on travel

Just as countries around the world were loosening border restrictions, the newly detected coronavirus variant Omicron has many shutting their doors to travel. Caryn Lieberman reports.

