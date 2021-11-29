Business November 29 2021 6:30pm 02:19 Impact of Omicron COVID-19 variant on travel Just as countries around the world were loosening border restrictions, the newly detected coronavirus variant Omicron has many shutting their doors to travel. Caryn Lieberman reports. Here’s why WHO skipped 2 Greek letters to name new variant ‘Omicron’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411600/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411600/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?