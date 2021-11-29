Sports November 29 2021 4:36pm 22:47 Mayor Brian Bowman awards Bob Irving with the Community Service award Mayor Brian Bowman surprised longtime CJOB sportscaster Bob Irving with the Community Service Award for his contributions to community engagement and sport. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411119/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8411119/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?