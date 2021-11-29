Menu

November 29 2021 4:36pm
22:47

Mayor Brian Bowman awards Bob Irving with the Community Service award

Mayor Brian Bowman surprised longtime CJOB sportscaster Bob Irving with the Community Service Award for his contributions to community engagement and sport.

