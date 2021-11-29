Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 29 2021 1:18pm
04:43

Tips for preventing falls and injuries

Kathy L. Belton with the University of Alberta’s Injury Prevention Centre joins Global News Morning Edmonton to go over some tips for preventing falls and injury in seniors.

