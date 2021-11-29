Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 29 2021 9:46am
05:42

Local state of emergency declared in the District of Hope

As Mayor Peter Robb explains, the ongoing fear of flooding has prompted the District of Hope to declare a local state of emergency and put some homes on evacuation alert.

Advertisement

Video Home