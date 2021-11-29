Menu

The Morning Show
November 29 2021 10:54am
04:52

How parents can help alleviate their kids fear of needles

Parenting expert Alyson Schafer shares insight about having a ‘vaccine talk’ with kids and help them overcome their fear of needles.

