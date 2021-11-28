Menu

companion paws
November 28 2021 2:22pm
01:50

Lethbridge Eagles host memorial hockey game

The Lethbridge Eagles hosted a memorial game for a former teammate on Saturday. Jessica Robb explains the meaning behind the game and how the team hopes to start more conversations around mental health.

