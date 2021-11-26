Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
November 26 2021 9:59pm
02:13

Christmas tree shortage for 2021

Last week’s floods and road washouts are exacerbating a problem with the supply of Christmas trees caused by last summer’s heat dome, and pandemic supply chain issues. Kristen Robinson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home